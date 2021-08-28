Actors, cabaret singers, heroes and thugs in a harsh postwar urban life by German artist Max Beckmann (1884-1950). His paintings show boldness, lust, and pain through delineated figures. The Nazi rule forced Beckmann to resign as an art professor and declared his artworks as degenerate. He later left for America where he lived in exile, yet remained active as an artist. Download and use the public domain paintings for free under the CC0 license.