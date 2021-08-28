Michael Angelo Rooker (1746-1801) was an English illustrator, painter and engraver famous for his oil and watercolor architecture and landscape paintings. He is known for his realistic depiction of England, where he made regular sketching tours since 1788, and his role as the chief scene painter at the Haymarket Theatre, London. The paintings of this topographer often show beautiful views of the British countryside and architectural buildings and ruins against a theatrical backdrop. This whole collection of Rooker's public domain illustrations is free to download under the CC0 license. Please don't forget to also check out rawpixel's designs derived from his original works.