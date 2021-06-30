Michiel van Huysum
Incredibly detailed watercolor paintings of fresh fruits and vegetables by Michiel van Huysum (1714–1760), a Dutch painter and draughtsman, which portrays the abundance of agricultural goods. In this public domain collection, we made these vintage images available for you in high resolution quality, all for free under the Creative Commons 0 license. They will make scrumptious decoration for the frames in your kitchen.
