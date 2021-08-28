Get transported to the underwater world with stunning illustrations from these marine books; 'Mollusca & shells' (1852) by Augustus Addison Gould (1805–1866), 'Die Cephalopoden' (1910–1915) by Carl Chun (1852–1914 ) and 'Résultats des Campagnes Scientifiques' (1889) by Albert I, Prince of Monaco (1848–1922). This collection of marine illustrations showcase rare and never before seen exquisite sea animals. Dive into this virtual aquarium available under the public domain. Download them for free for either personal or commercial use.