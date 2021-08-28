Monuments de l'Égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832) is a collection of drawings of ancient Egypt with their hoary writings: Hieroglyphics. In this collection, you will study the oldest monuments and tools built by man and also portrayal of ancient wars and mythological tales. Enjoy these high resolution drawings with a CC0 license access and download for free without any usage restrictions.