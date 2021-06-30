Moriz Jung (1885–1915) was born in the Czech Republic and later moved to Vienna to study art with Alfred Roller, Carl Otto Czeschka and Bertold Löffler. Whilst studying he published a book of colored woodcuts called 'Freunden geschnitten und gedruckt'. He also created signage and posters for Cabaret Fledermaus and the Wiener Werkstätte. He tragically died at the young age of 29 during World War One in a battle at the Carpathian mountains in East Galicia. We have digitally enhanced some of his woodcuts, linocuts, lithographs and book images. They are available to download and use under the CC0 license.