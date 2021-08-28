Native Flowering Plants of New Zealand
Gorgeous illustrations of the native flowers of New Zealand by Sarah Featon (1848–1927), one of the most renowned botanical artists. Featon created the first full color artbook published in New Zealand and debunked the widely held belief that there were no flowers in the country. On the hunt for renowned vintage paintings of plants and flowers? This floral collection is free for you to view, use and download under the creative commons 0 license.
Gorgeous illustrations of the native flowers of New Zealand by Sarah Featon (1848–1927), one of the most renowned botanical artists. Featon created the first full color artbook published in New Zealand and debunked the widely held belief that there were no flowers in the country. On the hunt for renowned vintage paintings of plants and flowers? This floral collection is free for you to view, use and download under the creative commons 0 license.