Ohara Koson (1877–1945), born in Kanazawa, northern Japan, was one of the foremost Japanese artists of the 20th century. He was renowned for designing beautiful illustration prints of birds and flowers (kacho-e) as part of the Shin-Hanga (new prints) movement. We have collected and curated Koson's best artworks for you to enjoy and download for free under the CC0 license.