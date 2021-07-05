Plates Illustrative of the Researches and Operations of G. Belzoni In Egypt and Nubia (1820) by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778–1823), depicts the arts and drawings of the Forgotten Kingdom Nubia and the Ancient Egypt. These drawings were reproduced from original artifacts, and is as close to the real deal as it gets. The high resolution illustrations in this public domain collection are all copyright free and can be download for both personal or commercial purposes.