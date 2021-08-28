Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke (1886-1918) was an Austrian painter, sculptor and illustrator of the impressionist and modern art era. He served as a soldier in the Austrian army in World War I until 1909, and debuted as a sculptor in 1911. He drew fashion illustrations for journals such as Jugend, Meggendorfer Blätter, and Licht und Schatten. He also made watercolors and linocuts for Viennese Fashion, and was accepted into the artistic advisory board of the magazine. We have digitally enhanced his fashion illustrations, and they are available to download for free under the CC0 license.