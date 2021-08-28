The Open Door to Independence Remix Set
Remixed artworks from our original 1915 edition of the book; The Open Door to Independence. Including gardening and agriculture vintage illustrations of farm animals, flowers, trees, vegetables and farming tools. Easy to use design elements available in PNG, PSD & vector formats
