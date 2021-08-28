Abstract Paint Texture Background & Design Element Set
Abstract paint texture backgrounds & design elements - creative and colorful abstract backgrounds created with acrylic paint on canvas. High resolution paint textures available in PNG, PSD, and Vector formats. The set includes easy-to-use social media sale templates, mockups of photo frames, books, and cards, and office Zoom wallpapers
Abstract paint texture backgrounds & design elements - creative and colorful abstract backgrounds created with acrylic paint on canvas. High resolution paint textures available in PNG, PSD, and Vector formats. The set includes easy-to-use social media sale templates, mockups of photo frames, books, and cards, and office Zoom wallpapers