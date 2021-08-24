Picturesque Representations of the Dress and Manners of the English
Fashion in 19th century England, vividly represented in this public domain collection from Picturesque Representations of the Dress and Manners of the English (1814) by William Alexander (1767–1816). Alexander, the respectable artist, was praised for his compositions, simplicity and color harmony. Enjoy his tasteful artworks under the CC0 license, which means free downloadable images for both personal and commercial use.
