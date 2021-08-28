Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947) was a French post-impressionist painter, printmaker, and the leader of the Intimist art movement. He is regarded as one of the greatest colourists of modern art. Together with other young artists in Montmarte, Bonnard co-founded the group known as Les Nabis, translated from the arabic word “prophet”. He was known for a painting style that was very intimate, featuring friends in a garden, nudes, interiors and sunlit objects of everyday life. He began by painting in watercolor, composing scenes and deeply familiarizing himself with the subject, before transferring the composition to canvas. In many of his paintings, his mistress Marthe was the main subject. She was his most important model and was often pictured nude, after 30 years they finally married. We have digitally enhanced some of Bonnards beautiful still life paintings and early sketches. They are all free to use and download under the CC0 license.