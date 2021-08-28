Prosper Lafaye
Prosper Lafaye (1806-1883), previously Lafait, was a French Classicism painter and master stained glass artist, employed at the court of King Louis-Philippe I. We have digitally enhanced some of his beautiful public domain paintings, sketches and artworks. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
