Clip Art from Glitch
Enjoy clip art and art assets from Glitch, a free-to-play browser-based MMO created by Tiny Speck, a game development studio founded by Steward Butterfield, current CEO of Slack Technologies and Flickr co-founder. The collection includes many adorable public domain illustrations and characters from the game: animals, food, and items. They are available for free download under the CC0 license
Enjoy clip art and art assets from Glitch, a free-to-play browser-based MMO created by Tiny Speck, a game development studio founded by Steward Butterfield, current CEO of Slack Technologies and Flickr co-founder. The collection includes many adorable public domain illustrations and characters from the game: animals, food, and items. They are available for free download under the CC0 license