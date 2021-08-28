rawpixel
Canary bird cage (c. 1877) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648523/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Free Image from public domain license
Swiss clock (c. 1877) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648526/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Free Image from public domain license
Wall pocket (c. 1877) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648525/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Free Image from public domain license
Swiss clock (c. 1877) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648524/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Free Image from public domain license
New elegant tools for carving and fret work! (1877) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648522/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Free Image from public domain license
5 results
