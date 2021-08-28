Rachael Robinson Elmer (1878-1919) was an American impressionist postcard artist and book illustrator. She was artistically influenced by her art teacher, Childe Hassam. Her impeccable postcard artworks featuring different New York city scenes, became her best-known work, with “Art-lovers’ New York” as the most popular collection. Elmer illustrated with a pioneering impressionist artistic sense, the postcards are a reflection of how much she fell in love with the city from a very young age. We have digitally enhanced her magnificent postcard set and made them available to download for free under the CC0 license.