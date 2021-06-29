Illustrations by Henry G. Moon, and other artists for Henry F. C. Sander’s (1847–1920) Reichenbachia: Orchids Illustrated and Described. All orchids in this series were painted life-size, then etched and printed using a woodcut method. Find realistic paintings of various orchids such as Cattleya, Dendrobium, Cymbidium and Vanda in this digital garden. They are free to download for both personal and commercial use under the CC0 license.