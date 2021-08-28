Reijer Stolk

Reijer Johan Antonie Stolk (1896–1945) was a Javanese born Dutch painter, sculptor, graphic artist, inventor and Batik artist. He studied at Haarlem School of Arts and Crafts with inspiring teachers such as Chanris Lebeau and Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. The colors and motifs in his later works were greatly inspired by his travel to Africa. We have digitally enhanced some of his original public domain artworks including woodblock prints from "Anatomical Studies in Woodcuts”, his self-portrait, and the famous “Head of the Buddha”. They are free to use under the CC0 license.