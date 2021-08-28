rawpixel
Easter watercolor illustrations - celebrate Easter with these beautiful watercolor frames, background, and design elements. The bunnies are taking us on a fairytale adventure among colorful eggs, tulips, daffodils and ribbons. We’ve created these intricate backgrounds, editable templates, and frames for you to enjoy as high resolution PNGs, PSDs and Vectors. Happy Easter!

