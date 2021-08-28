Aesthetic Journal Sticker Set
Aesthetic collage elements and creative paper craft designs in vintage style. Beautiful earth tones and monochrome black & white vibes. Use these stickers, washi tapes, sticky notes, frames and backgrounds in your own mood boards - available in PNG, PSD & vector formats
Aesthetic collage elements and creative paper craft designs in vintage style. Beautiful earth tones and monochrome black & white vibes. Use these stickers, washi tapes, sticky notes, frames and backgrounds in your own mood boards - available in PNG, PSD & vector formats