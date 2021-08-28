Aesthetic New Year Graphic Set
Start a New Year with this dreamy graphic set including design elements, templates, and backgrounds. Find floral, iridescent, pastel, and many more aesthetics. Editable social media post and IG story templates. Available in PNG, PSD and vector formats.
