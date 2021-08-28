Samarkande
Original vintage Art Deco and Art Nouveau patterns from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande by French artist Émile-Alain Séguy (E.A. Séguy). These beautiful brightly colored public domain Pochoir prints can be downloaded under the CC0 license without any usage restrictions
