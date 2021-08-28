rawpixel
Exotic bird engraving prints by Saverio Manetti or Francesco Saverio Manetti (1723–1785), an Italian physician, botanist and ornithologist. We have digitally enhanced a selection of the bird illustrations from one of his greatest 18th-century bird books, Storia naturale degli uccelli. They are available in high resolution printable quality and free to download under the CC0 license.

