Seitei Kacho Gafu
Enjoy oriental nature through our own antique woodblock print collection by Japanese artist Watanabe Seitei. These beautiful illustrations of birds and flowers were published in the album "Seitei Kacho Gafu" (1890–1891). We have made these prints available with a CC0 license and they can be downloaded for free, for both personal or commercial use.
Enjoy oriental nature through our own antique woodblock print collection by Japanese artist Watanabe Seitei. These beautiful illustrations of birds and flowers were published in the album "Seitei Kacho Gafu" (1890–1891). We have made these prints available with a CC0 license and they can be downloaded for free, for both personal or commercial use.