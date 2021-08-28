Beautiful Japanese woodblock patterns from Shima Shima. Incredible digitally enhanced prints from our own 1904 edition, featuring a collection of color woodblock textile motifs by the Japanese designer and painter Furuya Korin (1875–1910). Korin made this colorful collection with a combination of geometric shapes and plaid patterns. Download and enjoy these public domain patterns for free in high resolution and printable quality for personal or commercial use, under the CC0 license.