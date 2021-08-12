Girl At The Train Station Shoot
So many places to travel, and so many destinations on her bucket list. The girl at the train station was young with a mind full of wanderlust. These aesthetic fashion portraits were taken among the old train carts at Bangkok Hua Lamphong station, Thailand, and they fulfill all our travel dreams
