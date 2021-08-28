Paramedic Shoot
An accident can happen in the blink of an eye, and in a split second a life has forever changed. The first to arrive at the scene is the ambulance and the paramedics. Their heroic work makes all the difference. We salute our paramedic and medical heroes through amazing high resolution photography. Use these images to spread awareness and create medical & emergency information
