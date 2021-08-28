Animal Sanctuary Shoot
Volunteers at the animal sanctuary. Feeding and taking care of rescued goats, cows, hens, dogs and horses. All these animals have been rescued from the meat industry or from abuse. They know how a loving home for life. Authentic animal shelter photography in high resolution quality
