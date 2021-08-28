Stunning still images form Acres' debut album 'Lonely World'. Acres have centred the ethos of 'Lonely World', around one word - honesty; from their penchant for emotionally charged tunes paying homage to the lives around them to the amalgamation of metal sounds, punishing breakdowns included, with pop-punk melodies and more focused singing, everything has its reason and motive. Downland these photos in high resolution quality