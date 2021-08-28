Rock Concert Shoot
Stunning still images form Acres' debut album 'Lonely World'. Acres have centred the ethos of 'Lonely World', around one word - honesty; from their penchant for emotionally charged tunes paying homage to the lives around them to the amalgamation of metal sounds, punishing breakdowns included, with pop-punk melodies and more focused singing, everything has its reason and motive. Downland these photos in high resolution quality
Stunning still images form Acres' debut album 'Lonely World'. Acres have centred the ethos of 'Lonely World', around one word - honesty; from their penchant for emotionally charged tunes paying homage to the lives around them to the amalgamation of metal sounds, punishing breakdowns included, with pop-punk melodies and more focused singing, everything has its reason and motive. Downland these photos in high resolution quality