Senior camping & travel shoot - Travel in the new normal can be just as fun as in the past, with a tiny bit of precaution. Bring that face mask and sanitizer gel, and head out in nature! Motorhome and van life is the best way to escape to nature and have a safe and fun adventure. Follow this retired senior couple on their vacation in the hills of California. Amazing images in high resolution quality. Available as easy to use PSD & PNG mockups