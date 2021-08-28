Work From Home & New Normal Shoot
The new normal has become our everyday normal with more time spent in the comfort of our homes. In this shoot we showcase concepts covering work from home, online yoga, teachers streaming virtual classes, online shopping & delivery, and of course quality time with our pets
