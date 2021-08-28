Hiram Eratus Butler (1841-1961) was an American author, metaphysical scholar, and a member of Northern California’s oldest religious cult, the Esoteric Fraternity. Butler radically simplified astrology with his book Solar Biology. He simplified astrology basing horoscopes on the sun and moon signs. Up until then astrologers had been following planet angles and movements to read the signs. We have digitally enhanced his horoscope and star sign diagrams from our own original book "Solar Biology". They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.