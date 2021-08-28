rawpixel
Spencer Frederick Gore (1878&ndash;1914), aka Freddy, was an English painter known for his illustrations of landscapes, interiors and music-hall scenes, and being a founding member of several influential artist groups, the Fitzroy Street Group and the Camden Town Group. His artworks were influenced by both Impressionist and Post-Impressionist techniques, inspired by Walter Sickert, Lucien Pissarro, Paul Gauguin and Andr&eacute; Derain. This beautiful collection of Gore&#39;s public domain illustrations is free to download under the CC0 license. You can also check out rawpixel&#39;s designs derived from his original works.

