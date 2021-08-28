Racing, hunting and fishing were the most popular sports of the 19th century and it is not a surprise that they were well-documented by the best-known English sporting artist, Henry Alken (1785–1851). In his portfolio Sporting Sketches (1817–1818), Alken precisely illustrated and created hand-coloured lithographs of horses, dogs, and common sports of the era. On the hunt for great public domain pieces of art? This collection is available in high resolution and you can download them for free.