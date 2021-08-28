Suggestions Pour Etoffes et Tapis
Beautiful Art Nouveau and Art Deco vintage patterns from our own original 1925 edition of Suggestions Pour Etoffes et Tapis: 60 Motifs en Couleur by French artist Emile-Alain Séguy (E.A. Séguy). Enjoy these digitally enhanced floral vintage fabric & textile patterns from the pubic domain for free under the CC0 license
