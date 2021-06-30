The Genus Iris
Variety of plants in The Genus Iris (1913) by one of the famous English amateur botanists, William Rickatson Dykes (1877–1925). Dykes was an expert in iris breeding. He also had a great interest in tulips, amaryllis, and other plants. He wrote many influential books on the botanical subject. These digitally enhanced iris illustrations are free to download under the CC0 license.
Variety of plants in The Genus Iris (1913) by one of the famous English amateur botanists, William Rickatson Dykes (1877–1925). Dykes was an expert in iris breeding. He also had a great interest in tulips, amaryllis, and other plants. He wrote many influential books on the botanical subject. These digitally enhanced iris illustrations are free to download under the CC0 license.