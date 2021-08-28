Aquatic wonders in chromolithographs bursting with color digitally enhanced from our own edition of "The Great Barrier Reef of Australia" by William Saville-Kent (1893). Kent was an English Marine Biologist who was an early pioneer of sustainable fishing practices. He was also one of the first people to explore the incredible diversity of The Great Barrier Reef. In this kaleidoscopic collection, you will be able to explore the magnificence of the aquatic world in their wonderful living tints including fish, corals, sponges and more. Great for vintage aquatic posters, these original vintage images are all free to download under Creative Commons 0 license.