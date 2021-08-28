The Naturalists' Miscellany or Coloured Figures of Natural Objects
Get your mind blown by these public domain animal images from the age of discovery taken from The Naturalists' Miscellany or Coloured Figures of Natural Objects (1789–1813) by George Shaw. From the 24-volume antique publication, we selected the most awe-inspiring hand-drawn vintage illustrations for you to enjoy under the Creative Commons 0 license. The license allows free download of these artworks for both personal and commercial use.
