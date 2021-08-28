Theodor Esbern Philipsen (1840-1920) was a Danish painter known for his landscapes, animal portraits, and small figures in wax and clay. He was a prominent figure in the Danish art scene and was particularly known for his skillful depictions of the Danish countryside and animals. He was particularly skilled in capturing the mood and atmosphere of rural landscapes, often working en plein air, and his paintings are filled with a sense of light and movement. Philipsen's animal portraits are also known for their realism, with animals that look and feel alive in the paintings. He was active in the art association of Denmark and was part of the group of painters called the Fynboerne or the Funen Painters, which was a society of Danish artists who were known for their landscapes and genre scenes. His notable works here have been digitally enhanced and are available for download and enjoyment under the CC0 license.