Polar Bear (Ursus maritimus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Columbian Black-tailed Deer (Cervus Richardsonii) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
American Black Bear (Ursus Americanus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Texian Hare (Lepus Texianus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
American wild cat (Lynx rufus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Nine-banded Armadillo (Dasypus Peba) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Rocky Mountain Sheep (Ovis montana) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Ocelot or Leopard-Cat (Felis pardalis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Jaguar (Felis onca) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812…
American Black or Silver Fox (Vulpes fulvus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Townsend's Rocky Mountain Hare (Lepus Townsendii) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
American Deer (Cervus Virginianus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
American Bison (Bos Americanus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Swift Fox (Vulpes velox) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812…
American Red-Fox (Vulpes Fulvus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
American Elk (Cervus Canadensis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Cinnamon Bear (Ursus Americanus var. Cinnamonum) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Raccoon (Procyon lotor) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812…
Virginian Opossum (Didelphis Virginiana) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Hare-Indian Dog (Canis familiaris) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Moose Deer (Servus alces) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812…
Canada Lynx (Lynx Canadensis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Sea Otter (Enhydra marina) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Woodchuck (Arctomys monax) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Deer or Virginian Deer (Cervus Virginianus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Long-tailed Deer (Cervus leucurus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Black American Wolf (Canis lupus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Texan Lynx (Lynx rufus var. maculatus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Mouse (Mus-musculus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812…
Arctic Fox (Vulpes lagopus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Caribou or American Rein Deer (Tarandus furcifer) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Northern Hare (Lepus Americanus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Esquimaux Dog (Canis familiaris) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Cat Squirrel (Sciurus cinereus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Carolina Grey Squirrel (Sciurus Carolinensis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Black-tailed Hare (Lepus negricaudatus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
American Cross-Fox (Canis vulpes) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Rocky Mountain Goat (Capra Americana) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Collared Peccary (Dycoteles torquatus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Large-tailed Skunk (Mephitis macroura) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Oregon Flying Squirrel (Pteromys Origonensis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Musk Ox (Ovibos moschatus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Canada Otter (Lutra Canadensis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Little Nimble Weasel (Putorius agilis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Rocky Mountain Neotoma (Neotoma Drummondii) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Tawny Weasel (Putorius fuscus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Fremont's Squirrel (Sciurus Fremonsii) and Sooty Squirrel (Sciurus fuliginosus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North…
Southern Pouched Rat (Pseudostoma Floridana), Dekay's Shrew (Sorex Dekayi), Long-nosed Shrew (Sorex longirostris) and…
Richardson's Columbian Squirrel (Sciurus Richardsonii) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by…
Red-tailed Squirrel (Sciurus rubricaudatus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Californian Hare (Lepus californicus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Prairie Wolf (Canis latrans) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Nuttall's Hare (Lepus nuttallii) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Cougar (Felis concolor) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812…
Polar Hare (Lepus glacialis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Grey Fox (Canis Virginianus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Grey Rabbit (Lepus Sylvaticus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Fox Squirrel (Sciurus capistratus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Hudson's Bay Squirrel, Chickaree Red Squirrel (Sciurus Hudsonius) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845)…
Warm Wood Hare (Lepus artemesia) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Cougar (Felis concolor) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812…
Swamp Hare (Lepus aquaticus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Prong-horned Antelope (Antilope Americana) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Migratory Squirrel (Sciurus migratorius) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Douglass's Squirrel (Sciurus Douglassii) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Northern Hare in winter (Lepus Americanus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Chipping Squirrel (Tamias Lysterii) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Red Texan Wolf (Canis lupus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
American Beaver (Castor fiber Americanus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
White-footed Mouse (Mus leucopus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Canada Otter (Lutra Canadensis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Downy Squirrel (Sciurus Lanigunosus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
American Badger (Meles Labradoria) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Bachman's Hare (Lepus Bachmani) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
White American Wolf (Canis lupus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Wolverine (Gulo luscus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812…
Black-tailed Deer (Cervus macrotis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Hare Squirrel (Sciurus leporinus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Brown rat, or Norway rat (Mus decumanus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Severn River Flying Squirrel (Pteromys sabrinus) and Rocky Mountain Squirrel (Pteromys alpinus) from the viviparous…
Long-haired Squirrel (Sciurus longipilis) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Orange-bellied Squirrel (Sciurus sub-auratus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Grizzly Bear (Ursus ferox) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Marsh Hare (Lepus palustris) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Black Rat (Mus Rattus et var) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
American Skunk (Mephitis Americana) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Black-footed Ferret (Putorius nigripes) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Say's Squirrel (Sciurus Sayi) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Townsend's Ground Squirrel (Tamias Townsendii) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Mink (Putorius vison) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812…
American Bison (Bos Americanus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Black Squirrel (Sciurus niger) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Hoary Marmot (Arctomys pruinosus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Four-striped Ground Squirrel (Tamias quadrivitatus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by…
Mexican Marmot Squirrel (Spermophilus Mexicanus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John…
Canada Porcupine (Nystrix dorsata) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Florida Rat (Neotoma Floridana) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Pine Marten (Mustela martes) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon…
Flying Squirrel (Pteromys volucella) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
Jumping Mouse (Meriones Americanus) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse…
