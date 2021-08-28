Illustrations from The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America by John James and John Woodhouse Audubon. After gaining fame for “The Birds of America”, Audubon and his son set on a journey to create this epic set of illustrations. Together, they produced 150 hand-drawn illustrations of viviparous animals found in North America. J.T. Bowen assisted them with hand-coloring and hand-printing illustrations of these impressive native animals. Now accessible to everyone under the public domain, feel free to download without any usage restrictions.