In this collection of illustrations from Traité des arbres et arbustes que l'on cultive en France en pleine terre (1801–1819), you will find more than 400 public domain images from the "Raphael of Flowers" – Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840) and Henri-Louis Duhamel du Monceau (1700–1782). Appreciate the variety of flowers, shrubs, trees and other botanical artworks from these distinguished illustrators. Digitally enhanced, high-resolution drawings in printable quality. All available under the CC0 license, they can be downloaded for free for both personal or commercial use.