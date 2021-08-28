Trouvelot's Astronomy

Incredible set of vintage astronomical drawings by Étienne Léopold Trouvelot (1827–1895), French astronomer, sericulturist and artist. Trouvelot was a self-astronomer and made these illustrations from research through various kinds of telescopes including one at the Harvard College Observatory. His work set the standard for astronomical illustration up until the invention of the photographic dry-plate. This collection is available for you to download for free under the CC0 license.