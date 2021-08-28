Utagawa Hiroshige
Japanese landscape and lifestyle woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858), a master of the ukiyo-e printing tradition. Orphaned at the age of 12, Hiroshige started painting at a young age. His early works of nature, houses and flowering branches show the influence of Chinese scroll painting and the Kanō school of Japanese painting. Download these beautiful public domain artworks for free under the CC0 license.
