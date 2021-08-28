Edouard Benedictus (1878-1930) was a French chemist, composer, book binder, textile designer, painter and inventor. He was widely known for accidentally inventing laminated safety glass, the world’s first shatterproof windscreen. He created beautiful Art Deco floral motif patterns, commissioned by leading European design firms. Some of these patterns are found in Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches. We have digitally enhanced these public domain artworks from our own original 1928 edition. They are free to use and download under the CC0 license.