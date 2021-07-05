rawpixel
19th Century Japanese Flowers
19th Century Japanese Flowers

Curated late 19th century anonymous Japanese flower ink paintings with publications traced back to the Meiji period. Enjoy these beautifully delicate floral drawings in high-resolution printable quality. We have digitally enhanced these drawings for you to download, for free, under the CC0 license. 

