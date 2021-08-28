Join Sir Joseph Dalton Hooker (1817–1911) on his expedition to the faraway valleys of eastern Nepal and Sikkim. In search of new Rhododendrons, Hooker came across several new and fascinating species never before seen in Europe. Together with Walter Hood Fitch (Engraver, 1817–1892), they turned the sketches of native artists into magnificent hand-coloured lithographs for J.F. Cathcart, Esquire of the Bengali Civil Service. Explore these remarkable hand drawings of Himalayan plants and flowers, ready to downloaded under the Creative Commons License.